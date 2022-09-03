Missing inmate returns to NDCS

Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of Feb. 10, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cozad Girl's Softball Team's bus involved in accident Thursday evening in Kearney.
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
A teenager was killed Thursday in a car-bus crash in south Kearney.
Axtell teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kearney
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
Cauy Robinson and Allyson Kemp with awards
Wallace students win showmanship awards at Nebraska State Fair

Latest News

One person is dead in an overnight shooting in Omaha
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
Western Nebraska Bank employees celebrate the beginning of Labor Day weekend
Paxton starts Labor Day celebration
Lindsey's Live Shot 9/2
Lindsey's Live Shot 9/2