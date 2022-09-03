North Platte travels to Scottsbluff for Week Two

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Two match-up against the Scottsbluff Bearcats. In Week One during their home opener, the Dawgs lost in a heartbreaker one-point game (20-19) against Grand Island. North Platte comes into Week Two with a 0-2 record and is hoping they can clinch their first win against Scottsbluff. The Bearcats come into the game with a 1-0 record.

In a closely, contested and hard-fought game the Dawgs were able to capture their first win of the season against Scottsbluff and improve to 1-2. The Dawgs will return to action on September 9th at home against Columbus.

