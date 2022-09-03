Paxton starts Labor Day celebration

News 2 at Ten
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank in Paxton started the town’s Labor Day weekend celebration Friday.

The bank offered a customer appreciation lunch to its customers.

This is the first event of many over the weekend to give families fun things to do over the three day weekend.

The full list of events happening to celebrate Labor Day in Paxton can be found here.

The full list of events happening to celebrate Labor Day in North Platte can be found here.

