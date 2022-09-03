Sutherland comes up big against Hemingford in Home Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors welcome the Hemingford Bobcats to town for their Week Two match-up. In Week One the Sailors fell to the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves on the road by a final score of 41-22 to begin the season with a 0-1 record. The Bobcats also come into the game with a 0-1 record for the season.

At the end of the second quarter, the Sailors were leading the Bobcats 30-0. Sutherland would increase their lead before the end of the second half with a touchdown from Quarterback Cauy Kohl and a successful two-point conversion attempt. When the teams went into the locker room at the half, Sutherland lead 38-0.

To start the second half, the Sailors would get set to receive the kickoff. Trevor Shannon would be back to receive for the Sailors and he runs it back all the way for the Sailor touchdown. After another successful two-point conversion the Sailors had a 46-0 lead.

Sutherland goes on to get a big win over Hemingford with the final score being 52-12. Sutherland will improve to 1-1 on the year. The Sailors will return to action on September 9th on the road at Bridgeport.

