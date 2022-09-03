Two dead after crash near Wymore

WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m.

During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville, KS, was traveling north on US Highway 77 just south of Sycamore Road, crossed the centerline of the highway, and collided with a 2009 silver Honda passenger van that was traveling south on US Highway 77 driven by 72-year-old James Gallahue from Fort Collins, CO. Both drivers of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said speed and cellphone usage may have been a factor in this incident. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Shoulder and lap restraints were used in both vehicles. Air bags also deployed in both vehicles.

Nebraska State Patrol, Wymore Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.

