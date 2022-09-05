Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August.

Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June.

Two people did the same thing in early august.

They smashed a front window to get into the business and then busted up the glass displays with a hammer to grab mostly handguns.

A total of 59 guns were taken.

According to court and arrest records, just four of the 59 stolen guns have been recovered so far.

This weekend Omaha Police arrested 18-year-old Terry Johnson. Officers allege he had a gun that came from the Aug. 8 burglary.

And last week police tied 18-year-old Terry Barfield to two of the guns from the break-in.

Another gun was recovered in mid-August.

Investigators searched Barfield’s home and phone and told the court that Barfield had several conversations in his messages where he was selling firearms.

He also allegedly had screenshots of YouTube videos with the titles: “Three arrested in violent Texas gun store robbery” and “Smash and grab robbers loot Maryland gun store.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday

Latest News

A court hearing between two political figures has been moved
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
Smothering conditions are in store for Labor Day
Near Record-Setting Heat Labor Day; Sweltering conditions lasting most of the week
NE SATRAD
Warm temperatures and high pressure will lead to clear and dry conditions for the next week
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb.,...
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences