Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all.

The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October.

Attorneys for Slama and Herbster first met in court in June.

During the campaign, Slama alleged Herbster reached under her skirt and groped her at a republican fundraiser in Omaha three years ago.

Herbster says it’s not true and sued her. She sued him back.

Slama attended the previous court hearing in Beatrice. Herbster did not.

