EMA activated for missing Kearney man

Brian R. Strong
Brian R. Strong(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated in central Nebraska.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Brian R. Strong, 51. He is a white male, approximately 6′2″ 170lbs, Brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.

Strong is missing from 6280 E. Coal Chute Rd in Kearney. He is believed to be on foot. Strong is developmentally disabled and needs to take medication.

Captain Bob Anderson said units are out trying to locate him. If you find him or have any information, contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-233-4487.

