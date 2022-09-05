Near Record-Setting Heat Labor Day; Sweltering conditions lasting most of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- Labor Day 2022 and the days following it will be sizzling and full of sunshine with some records being potenitally rivaled Monday and beyond.

Our area of high pressure, which is centered to our southeast, will continue to pump in hot and humid conditions for the Labor Day Holiday with temperatures above average to near record setting with those values being in the mid 90s to mid 100s, especially in the Panhandle. Winds will prevail out of the south and east and this will make the airmass soupy. Our skies will be filled with ample sunshine for thos e Labor Day plans. Overnight Monday, temperatures will tank into the mid to upper 50s with winds still remaining out of the south and east, maintaining our muggy air.

Smothering conditions are in store for Labor Day (Andre Brooks)

During the days Tuesday into Thursday, more blistering conditions are in store with highs in the upper 90s to mid 100s with mainly sunny skies with more record temperatures possible to likely. Going into the day Friday, our high pressure system will finally move towards the southeast more, and then a cold front will move towards the are and help ignite some thunderstorm chances and also bring the outdoor thermostat down by 20 to 30 degrees from Thursday into Friday. Cool to near average conditions persist during the weekend.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Thursday (Andre Brooks)

