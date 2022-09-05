Ogallala family home burned down

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the early hours of Monday, the Reinhert family heard a loud bang. Minutes later Donette Reinhart and her family, lost everything in a devastating house fire.

Five family pets, three cats and two dogs, a family vehicle, and everything they owned were destroyed in the fire. Donette, her husband, Matt Reinhart, and her mother Debra Horn, were all displaced in a matter of minutes.

The Ogallala Fire Department is unsure the cause of the fire.

Those who wish to donate can click here.

