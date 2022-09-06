Dave Matthews coming to Omaha in November

Dave Matthews on stage in Raleigh on Friday, July 23, 2022.
Dave Matthews on stage in Raleigh on Friday, July 23, 2022.(Michael Praats)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dave Matthews Band is about to head out on tour and is planning an Omaha stop in a couple of months.

A Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority spokeswoman said they’re excited to welcome Dave Matthews Band to Omaha’s CHI Health Center arena on Monday, Nov. 12.

“This is going to be a big one,” a MECA spokeswoman said in Tuesday’s release.

Members of DMB Warehouse Fan Association can purchase tickets there now. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, with general sale tickets available on the band’s website at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

DMB’s North American tour kicks off Friday in Greenwood Village, Colo., according to the schedule released Tuesday. The band will close out its tour at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18-19.

