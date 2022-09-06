North Platte Fire Fighters honor 9-11 heroes

NPFDP climb the 110 flight of stairs to tribute the 9-11 heroes
NPFDP climb the 110 flight of stairs to tribute the 9-11 heroes(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The events that happened on Sept. 11 are a day that many Americans will never forget. Every time around this time of year, some of the North Platte fire fighters honor those heroes by going on the climb master in full gear and climbing those 110 flights of stairs to commemorate the first responders of that day.

North Platte Fire Department Chief Dennis Thompson said of why he does what he does.

“We have to be ready for the next time somebody tries to attack us on our own soil, so this gives us a chance to go on the stair climber, sweat a little bit, and put us under a bit of pressure,” Chief Thompson said. “By no means are we able to experience what they experienced on that day by climbing those towers, but by putting on our gear and climbing ourselves, it definitely puts a little perspective for us.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 51-year-old on Monday

