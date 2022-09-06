Record-Setting Heat through Thursday; Changes during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next few days, a lot of record highs could be in jeopardy with temperatures well over the centruy mark in store. There is a change coming during the weekend with much cooler temperatures and even rain chances.

A persistent area of high pressure will continue to drive the weather pattern Tuesday into Thursday, bringing the area sunny skies and potentially record setting temperatures with highs each day during the timeframe in the low to mid 100s with humidity levels at a medium levels. Each night during this period will drop into the low to upper 50s with clear skies and winds being on the light side.

Potentitally record setting temperatures over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

During Thursday night into Saturday, a strong cold front will be making its way through the viewing area and this will ignite some shower and thunderstorm chances into the area. This cold front will bring temperatures down 30 degrees on Friday , with highs in the mid to upper 70s, below average this time of year. Once we get into the day Saturday, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s, which is way below climate norms for this time of year. Dry air will filter in the area Saturday as the cold front will be way to the east of the area.

A strong cold front to push through the area Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

By the end of the weekend into the early portion of next week, the temperatures will increase again with dry conditions still prevailing around the region, with highs in the low 80s to low 90s.

