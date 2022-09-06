Thomas Gann officially announced as the new Veterans Service Officer of Lincoln County

Lincoln County Commissioners meeting
Lincoln County Commissioners meeting(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the Lincoln County Commissioners meeting at the Lincoln County Courthouse Tuesday, a final decision has been made on who will replace Paul Cooper, who is retiring from the Veteran Service Officer position. Thomas Gann was one of 12 candidates who were interviewed and vetted for the position.

The Veteran Service Officer position assists veterans in filing service-connected disability claims with Veterans Affairs. They also assist veterans in obtaining benefits related to vocational rehabilitation, VA home loans, education, insurance, burial benefits, and non-service-connected pension benefits.

“I truly believe he’ll be a great fit for Lincoln County, and he truly understands the importance of the position that he’ll be filling in for Paul Copper as he retires,” Board Chairman Chris Bruns said of Gann’s hiring. ”When he is sworn in, he is ready to get going and assist the veteran community in Lincoln County so that they get the resources that they deserve for when they served our country and earned those benefits and help them navigate the lengthy and cumbersome process of receiving benefits from the VA and just be a good liaison to the community for Lincoln County.”

Thomas Gann will be sworn in on Oct. 1 and will start to perform his duties as the new Veterans Service Officer.

