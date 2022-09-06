Three local teams compete in Lexington for Volleyball Invitational

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 Lexington Volleyball Invitational featured Hershey, St. Pat’s, and Broken Bow on Saturday. All three teams were competing for some type of silverware in this tournament to get the season off right.

Starting off with St. Pats Irish, whose first game was against St. Paul. The Irish struggled in their first set, losing 25-12, but did pick things up in the second set and made it more competitive. St. Patrick’s did fall short though in that second set, 25-21, which put them in the losers bracket. In their second game, they took on Chase County, where they played a lot better by winning the first set. Keeping it close in the second set, the Irish weren’t able to pull it off, which forced a third and final set. In the end, Chase County prevailed and came away with the victory, winning two sets to one. Playing for 7th place against the host team, Lexington Minutemen, the Irish fell short in a highly contested first set, 25-21. In the second set, the St. Pats showed some courage by beating Lexington 25-14. In the third and final set, the Irish did run out of gas by losing their last set 25-22.

Broken Bow took on Holdrege in their first matchup of the tournament as they lost the first set 25-20. Trying to force a third set, the Indians put up a great fight in the second set, but it wasn’t enough as Holdrege held on with a score of 25-19. They went to the losers bracket in hopes of getting the highest place available, which was fifth place. Taking on Lexington, Broken Bow was in complete control in both games. We won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-21 to complete the sweep and advance to the fifth place game. In their last game of the day, Broken Bow took on Chase County and handled adversity the best way they could. After losing the first set 24-26, the Indians stormed back, winning the second set 25-17, and the momentum continued into the third set as they won fifth place, 26-24 over Chase County.

The Hershey Panthers took on Chase County in their first matchup, and it was a breeze for them as they swept them in two games to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinals, they took on a stubborn St. Paul team, which beat them 25-13 in the first set. In the second set, they did show some resiliency by making it closer in this set, but they weren’t able to get the victory that put them in the third place game. In the third set, the Panthers took on Holdrege and Hershey and looked like they wanted to win badly as they squeezed past Holdrege in the first game, 27-25. In the second set, it was just a little bit easier as they were able to come away victorious and complete the sweep to win third place, 25-22.

