Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena

County superstar Blake Shelton will kick off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in Lincoln Feb. 16.
County superstar Blake Shelton will kick off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in Lincoln Feb. 16.(North Charleston Coliseum)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blake Shelton’s newly announced tour will include a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Shelton, along with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will kick off their Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in the Capital City Thursday, Feb. 16.

Tickets to the concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. American Express card holders will be able to buy tickets three days earlier.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 51-year-old on Monday
Ogallala fire
Ogallala family home burned down
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Wellfleet Fall Festival is Friday and Saturday.
Two jam-packed fun days coming up in Wellfleet

Latest News

Thomas Lilly smiles as his roommate Luke Haberman walks backwards as they carry their futon...
University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent
Sizzling conditions are in store for the area Wednesday into Thursday
Sizzling and Hazy conditions Wednesday into Thursday; Heat Relief during the weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 9-5-2022
Sunshine and unseasonably hot air continues through most of this week
Wellfleet Fall Festival
News 2 at Six Preview of Wellfleet Fall Festival