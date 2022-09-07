Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blake Shelton’s newly announced tour will include a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Shelton, along with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will kick off their Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in the Capital City Thursday, Feb. 16.

Tickets to the concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. American Express card holders will be able to buy tickets three days earlier.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

We’re throwing one hell of a party in 2023.. the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with @carlypearce and @thejacksondean is coming to a city near you!!! It’s going to be big.. Tickets on sale 9/16 and 9/23 – visit https://t.co/AHii71gLNn for more info. See y’all out there!!! pic.twitter.com/M7xBcNnUn7 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.