Brady volleyball hosts Paxton, Sandhills Valley in Triangular

Brady hosted Sandhills Valley and Paxton for a triangular volleyball match-up on Tuesday evening.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady volleyball team hosted Paxton and Sandhills Valley in a triangular on Tuesday evening.

The first of the three match-ups involved Brady and Paxton as the Tigers took the victory 2-1. Paxton won handily in the first set 25-15 against the Eagles, Brady then pulled off an incredible comeback in set 2 winning 25-23 after trailing 17-7 and 23-18 in the set. The third set Paxton got back in their rhythm and were able to knock off the hosts 25-26.

The second match-up saw the Tigers back on the court, this time against the Sandhills Valley Mavericks. The Tigers kept their winning ways going as they take both sets in this one 25-23 and 25-24 to go 2-0 in the triangular.

The final match of the night saw the hosts back on the court as Brady took on Sandhills Valley. The Mavericks shook off their loss to Paxton and were able to take down the Eagles in straights sets to move to 1-1 on the day.

Brady Triangular