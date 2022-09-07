Hershey sweeps Cozad at Home

High School Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers welcome the Cozad Haymakers to town for a match-up on the volleyball court. So far in 2022, the Panthers own a 4-3 record while the Haymaker are 1-2 on the season.

In the second set, Emma Hall sets it up for Erika Anderson to go in for the big hit. The point would go to Hershey and the Panthers are one point from icing things in the second set. Cozad not giving up, Megan Dyer comes up with the big swing and the Haymakers hang on for another point. Hershey ends the second set on the next play with the spike from Maddie Guernsey.

Hershey would go on to sweep Cozad 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18). Hershey improves to 5-3 on the season and Cozad drops to 1-3. The Panthers return to action on September 8th on the road at Lexington. The Haymakers return to action on September 8th at home against Hi-Line.

