North Platte hosts Gering for Volleyball Home Opener

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs open the home portion of their schedule by welcoming the Gering Bulldogs to town. So far in 2022, the Dawgs own a 2-4 record and dropped their previous two games to Ogallala and Sidney.

Gering would get on the board first, putting up two unanswered points. Then, North Platte gets on the board with the hit from Hallie Hamilton, the set from Trinity Vak, and the spike from Mickey Madison to make the score 2-1.

North Platte goes on to get the win in four sets 3-1 over Gering (25-27, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19). The Bulldogs improve to 3-4 on the season and will return to action on September 8th on the road at Northwest.

