NSP removes 66 impaired drivers in Drive Sober campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”

During the campaign, which ran from August 19 through September 5, troopers arrested 66 people for driving under the influence. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,550 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation - Highway Safety Office.

In addition to the 66 drivers arrested for driving under the influence, troopers also issued citations for speeding (1,217), driving under suspension (91), open alcohol container (37), minor in possession of alcohol (27), no proof of insurance (63), no seat belt (24), and improper child restraint (22). Troopers also assisted 722 motorists and investigated 74 crashes.

Labor Day weekend also marks the close of the summer driving season. Throughout the summer, troopers gave dozens of safety presentations and participated in localized enforcement campaigns. Since Memorial Day, troopers have made 274 arrests for impaired driving. Troopers also performed more than 4,400 motorist assists during the summer months.

“Summer travel is now in the rear view, so now is a great time to get prepared for changing weather patterns,” said Colonel Bolduc. “But no matter the season, everyone should always drive sober.”

