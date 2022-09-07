Ogallala takes down McCook on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians went on the road to take on the McCook Bison. Ogallala came into the game undefeated with a record of 4-0. Meanwhile, McCook came into the game with a record of 1–3.

By going out quickly to 11-3 lead, Ogallala asserted their authority. Ogallala was led by Marlee Ervin, who had multiple kills at the beginning of the first set. After calling a timeout, the Bison went on an 11-3 run to tie the game at 14 in the first set. McCook’s momentum was based off of the stellar play of Gracelyn Wiemers, Kori Rippin , and Joy Rippen, who dominated within that stretch of the run in the front line. The student section of the gym was rocking, which gave McCook a huge boost when they were down early. Towards the latter part of the set, McCook did not look back as they dominated with a final score of 25–22.

In the second set, the Lady Bisons took control and kept up the momentum. Relying solely on their own cross support, they found a way to win the second set 25–17.

In the third set, Ogallala showed how to handle adversity. After being down 2-0, they fought and clawed their way back to win the third set, 25-19.

The Indians were not done yet as they capitalized on the momentum built in the last set and took control of set number four, 25-23.

Fighting for their lives, the Lady Bison fell short in the final and decisive set, 15-3, and the Indians remain unbeaten.

