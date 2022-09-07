Pals Brewing Company hosting beer festival on Saturday

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This Saturday, Pals Brewing Company in North Platte will be hosting its 4th Annual Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival.

People 21 and older can experience the different beers that some of Nebraska’s brewing companies have to offer. There will be 18 different vendors at the festival, and five of them are first-timers.

The public will be able to meet the brewing company owners and taste some of their exclusive beers that aren’t sold in stores.

“You can’t get this beer anywhere else. People are bringing their best stuff for the consumers to try because they want people to drink their beer,” Pals Brewing Company owner Paul Oettinger said. “If you are used to drinking Pals beer, I have my very latest creation and the first time we will serve it will be this Saturday.”

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild with the remaining profit split between participating breweries.

The events is Saturday, from 3-7 p.m. For ticket information, you can visit their website.

