Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

