Sizzling and Hazy conditions Wednesday into Thursday; Heat Relief during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The late-summer heatwave continues in the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday, but with some hazy conditions as well. But going into the weekend, relief is on the way for the viewing area.

Our area of high pressure is situated to our south and east and this is going to fuel in these sweltering conditions during Wednesday into Thursday. Record highs could be met during the days Wednesday into Thursday as well. On top of that, a strong cold front, that is still in the Northwest region of the country, will provide some gusty winds across the viewing area ahead of it. With fires that are ongoing in the west, this will send hazy conditions towards the region as well. High temperatures Wednesday into Thursday will be in the low to mid 100s with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s with humid conditions during the nighttime.

Sizzling conditions are in store for the area Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the weekend, a strong cold front will coming through the region with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s on Friday with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon hours. The cold front will slow down on Saturday and continue to influence thunderstorm chances around the area with high temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s, which is above 20 degrees below seasonal norms. During the end of the weekend into early next week, conditions will improve and the highs will moderate to near normal values for this time of year by Monday.

Drastic changes in the region over the next week (Andre Brooks)

