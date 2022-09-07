State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska

Connecting rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet. Gov. Ricketts is rolling out a new initiative.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts rolled out a new initiative Wednesday aiming to connect rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet.

The focus of “Connect Nebraska” is to find what areas are most in need.

State officials are waiting on the federal government to approve plans for internet expansion. The entire process will see well over $100 million made available to service providers to expand coverage.

The state will launch public meetings on the issue, and a website will go live next week to show Nebraskans where they can find a listening session to attend:

