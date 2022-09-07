Two jam-packed fun days coming up in Wellfleet

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In an otherwise quiet town just south of North Platte, things are brewing. Townsfolk are planning, and things are about to get busy.

In Wellfleet, population 70, the townsfolk are getting ready to roll out the carpet for the annual Wellfleet Fall Festival. Every year, events are added, and this year is no different. This year, a Wellfleet Lake fundraiser auction is being held during the noon BBQ to help raise funds for the cost of trash, dumpsters, and porta pots. It is a live auction with donated items from hoodies, gift certificates, and even a kayak.

Events kick off on Friday evening with a ranch rodeo. It’s a 7 pm Calcutta at the Wellfleet Roping Arena. There is a $400 team entry. Contact Roger Durner at 308-529-8405 or Casey Durner at 402-389-1575 for more information. The rodeo is followed by live music at the picnic shelter on Wellfleet’s main street. The music is by Jim Calhoun.

On Saturday, events include kayak races at 9 am at Wellfleet Lake. Entry is $25. To register, call 308-530-2087. Also at 9 am is the annual St. William’s Altar Society breakfast burritos and bake sale. At 10 am the flower and vegetable show gets underway, along with the craft and vendor show and farmer’s market.

Wellfleet Lake, Wellfleet, Nebraska (Melanie Standiford)

A sand volleyball tournament starts at 10 am with t-shirts and cash prizes. There is a limit of 12 teams, and the cost to register is $60 per team. Call 308-386-8487 for more information about the sand volleyball participation and event.

At 11 am there is an antique tractor/pickup pull, sponsored by the Wellfleet Pullers. Contact Paul Prochaska at 308-963-4366 for more information.

Then, at noon, it’s the annual BBQ sponsored by the Wellfleet Community Club, as well as pie and ice cream social sponsored by Wild West 4-H Livestock Club and our local Amish families. The beer garden opens at noon, sponsored by Tidy’s sip and Seed. Food vendors set up after the free BBQ.

At 2 pm it’s the annual parade. This year’s theme is “The Race is on at the Wellfleet Fall Festival.” Then at 2:30 pm stay for the horse races down the main street of Wellfleet. This race was a staple of the Wellfleet Fall Festival for years, and then stopped for a time. Last year the race came back, and people say they are glad for its return. The dirt roads of town make the race possible. People line the main street to watch, but there’s a warning to “stay back!” because the horses are coming fast. Entry into the race is $20, but there are only 16 paid entries available. the prize is $750 purse and a belt buckle. For more information call Mike Coder at 720-470-7476.

At 3 pm it’s the team sorting behind the Wellfleet Fire Hall. Contact Mark Votaw at 308-963-4270 or 520-6121 or Vern Norgaard at 308-737-1301 for more information.

The Husker vs. Georgia Southern game is playing on the big screen at the beer garden at 6:30 pm, and a free dance to Jim Calhoun ends the event from 8 pm to midnight.

For more details, check out the Wellfleet Fall Festival Facebook page. And remember to wear the right shoes, because there is a great deal of fun planned, but the stickers in the dirt will stick to you!

