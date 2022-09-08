Extreme Heat and Red Flag Warnings Thursday; A cold front is on the way this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- From one extreme to the next, there will be many changes occuring over the next few days here in the viewing area. This includes extreme heat and fire concerns Thursday and a strong arctic cold front this weekend.

Our area of high pressure is centered over the Ohio Valley and this will continue to bring in the hot conditions into the viewing area Thursday, to near record setting in many places Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to mid to even upper 100s. With the area of high pressure to our southeast and strong cold front, that will be moving through the region this weekend, will cause a gradient in the atmosphere,bringing us 10 to 20 mph Thursday. With that and since our area of high pressure is centered way to the southeast and the cold front starting to bring more of an influence to our area, this will cause the dew points to be comfortable to arid. With all those ingredients combined, this poses the concerns for some fires. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for our area due to this concerns Thursday from 11 a.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT. People are discouraged to burn anything outdoors, discard of flammable objects properly and in the event of a fire, call 911. Ahead of of the cold front, we will also see some hazy skies as well, because of the combination of the smoke in the intermountain west and breezy conditions that are in store for us Thursday. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will start dropping and the clouds will be on the increase because of the approach of the cold front, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 60s. Some isolated showers are possible overnight Thursday as well.

Red Flag Warning in effect for the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, the cold front will continue to push through and with that, temperatures will tank 30 to 40 degrees Friday with shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Some rainfall could be heavy at times. High temperatures will drop into the low 60s to low 70s with winds coming out of the east northeast at speeds around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Saturday, the cold front will fully pass through and with an area of high pressure to our northwest by that time, that will allow for east-northeasterly flow and this will continue to provide moisture along the frontal boundary, thus sparking off post-frontal showers. Some of this rain could be heavy at times. The total amount of rainfall during the days Friday into Saturday could range between .50 to .75 inches with locally higher amounts.

An extreme cold front to move into the region during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Sunday into mid next week, temperatures will moderate closer to normal by Monday and with mainly dry conditions and winds starting to shift towards the south due to the area of high pressure shifting towards the south and east.

