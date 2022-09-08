Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy.

Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.

He will be sentenced Nov. 1. The max penalty for the attempted possession charge is 50 years in prison.

Walker was arrested in April in connection with the January shooting death of Jared Shinpaugh at a Kearney residence. Walker was one of several suspects in the case of an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

On Jan. 16 at approximately 8:38 p.m. KPD responded to the 800 block of West 23rd Street to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. The investigation revealed one person was killed and two other subjects had been shot in an attempted robbery. The deceased was identified as Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington. One victim, identified as Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington, was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound. Garcia is now also facing charges related to the crime.

It was later discovered that a resident, Joshua Morris, 18, of Kearney, was also shot during the attempted robbery. Morris and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, are both facing drug and weapons charges.

Investigation into the homicide and attempted robbery is ongoing and additional information will follow as available.

Police are still attempting to locate 24-year-old Romeo Chambers after a felony arrest warrant was issued in March for multiple charges including 2nd degree murder.

