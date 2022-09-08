The Knights host the McCook Community College Indians

NPCC Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knight own a 5-5 record so far in the 2022 season. However, in their previous two match-ups against Colby Community College and Hastings College JV they fell and come into their next match against McCook Community College with a two-match losing streak. The Indians on the other hand, make the trip to North Platte on a two-match winning streak. McCook coming off wins against Ranger College and Garden City Community College.

In the first set the Indians would get out to an early lead, but as the set went on the Knights began to heat up. Despite the Knight’s efforts to try and mount a comeback in the opening set, McCook would go on to get the 25-17 win in set one.

In the second set McCook would get on the board first, and much like set one, the Knights came alive as the set went on. But, in a closely contested second set, the Indians get the 25-20 win over North Platte to go up two sets to none.

McCook would also get the win in set three and get the sweep on the road over the Knights and keep their winning streak intact. McCook will improve to 8-5 on the season and North Platte will fall to 5-6. The Knights will return to action on September 9th on the road at Dodge City Community College, and the Indians return to action on September 10th at Southeast Community College.

