Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle has the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department requesting aid from the public in identifying the rider who took law enforcement on the pursuit across at least two counties.

The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35 miles per hour over the speed limit, willfully reckless driving, and felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

The Nebraska State Patrol is reporting on Tuesday at 7:49 pm, a Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant in an unmarked unit witnessed an orange and black sport bike operating at a very high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 130 in Keith County.

This information was reported to NSP Communications to dispatch a marked unit. A Nebraska State Patrol marked unit located the sport bike at 7:57 pm, traveling eastbound from MM143, traveling at 89 mph in a 75 mph zone.

The Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speed and willful reckless driving, however, the rider refused to stop and fled, leading to a pursuit, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, with speeds reaching 135 mph.

The motorcycle rider engaged in additional traffic violations, passing on the left and right shoulders at a high rate of speed, demonstrating a lack of regard for the rider’s own safety and that of the other motoring public.

The rider exited the interstate at mile marker 177 traveling south of North Platte on Hwy 83, where a visual by law enforcement was lost and the pursuit was terminated. Witnesses later reported to law enforcement that the rider proceeded south on Hwy 83 and turned onto State Farm Road traveling westbound.

The rider was wearing all dark clothing with a black, full-face helmet and is believed to be a white male, approximately 5′10″ with a slender build (approximately 130 lbs.). The motorcycle is orange and black, with no license plate.

If anyone has any information on this please call the North Platte State Patrol Office at 308-535-8047 or the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789. You may also place your tip anonymously on the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers website at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com, visit us on Facebook or call in at 534-8400 or 1 800-933-TIPS.

