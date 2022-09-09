Arapahoe volleyball down Brady in straight sets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Arapahoe Warriors defeated the host Brady Eagles on Thursday night in straight sets.

The Warriors held off a late charge from Brady in the second set to take a 2-0 lead, and carried the momentum to a comfortable third set victory to weep the Eagles.

Next on the schedule for Brady (2-4) is a match-up with Dundee County-Stratton on Tuesday, September 13th, while Arapahoe (4-2) will take on Alma on September 13th as well.

