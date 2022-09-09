Arapahoe volleyball down Brady in straight sets

Arapahoe defeated Brady in straight sets Thursday evening
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Arapahoe Warriors defeated the host Brady Eagles on Thursday night in straight sets.

The Warriors held off a late charge from Brady in the second set to take a 2-0 lead, and carried the momentum to a comfortable third set victory to weep the Eagles.

Next on the schedule for Brady (2-4) is a match-up with Dundee County-Stratton on Tuesday, September 13th, while Arapahoe (4-2) will take on Alma on September 13th as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
The last time the Platte River dried up was in 2012. Similar to then, the river has once again...
Platte River runs dry again
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit

Latest News

Perkins County vs. Bayard Football Highlights
Perkins County get the win over Bayard in Week Two
Saint Pats vs. Broken Bow Volleyball Highlights
Broken Bow defeats Saint Pats in a five set thriller
Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Maxwell Thursday evening.
Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball beats Maxwell
Perkins County vs. Bayard Football Highlights
Perkins County vs. Bayard Football Highlights