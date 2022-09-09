Broken Bow defeats Saint Pats in a five set thriller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-5 Saint Pats Irish Volleyball Team host the 2-4 Broken Bow Indians. In Saint Pat’s previous match they fell to Cambridge by a final score of 2-0. The Indians come into the match against the Irish having won their last match against Chase County by a final of 2-1.

Early in the first set, the Irish go up early, but Broken Bow wouldn’t give up without a fight. Midway through the first set, the Indians come back to tie things up at 15 a piece. Then on the next play, the Indians get their first lead of the set, and then Broken Bow rallies back to win the first set 25-17.

Broken Bow would also go on to win set two by a final of 25-16, and then the Irish would win a close third set 26-24 to force a fourth set.

This match would turn into a five-set thriller that Broken Bow would win 3-2. The Indians will improve to 3-4 on the season, while Saint Pats will drop to 4-6 on the season. The Irish will return to action on September 13th at home against Gothenburg. The Indians return to action on September 15th at Lexington.

