Children’s HearMuffs recalled for potential hearing, burn injuries

About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores...
About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 to December 2021.(Consumer Product and Safety Commission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some children’s HearMuffs from Lucid Audio are being recalled for potential burn and/or hearing injuries.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that four models of powered Lucid Audio HearMuffs sound compression earmuffs designed for children are being recalled.

The recalled models include:

  • LA-infant-AM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus
  • LA-kids-AM-WH

The recalled HearMuffs were sold in multiple colors and have a power button that switches from off, active, or soothe mode.

The CPSC said the AAA batteries inside the products can rupture, posing a threat of hearing, projectile and/or burn injuries. The CPSC has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries, but no injuries have been reported.

About 31,150 units are part of the recall and were sold at Sam’s Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 to December 2021.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the recalled HearMuffs immediately and contact the company to receive a replacement.

For more information on this recall, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student
KNOP Drought Monitor 9-9-2022
Cooler with some rain to start the weekend
Cobb County law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022....
Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump team, Justice Dept. to make new Mar-a-Lago filing
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U