Cool and wet conditions Friday into Saturday; Warming and clearing up Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a smothering and near record setting week, the cooler weather has arrived for our Friday and Saturday, and it will be wet side during this time too. But by Sunday, conditions clear out and warm up as well.

Our strong arctic cold front has pushed through the region and with an area of high pressure to our north and west, this is bringing in post frontal moisture, and this will keep the clouds and rain here Friday into Saturday. The amount of rainfall that we are expecting with this system is between a .10 to .25 quarter of inch with locally higher amounts. Highs during this time will be 20 degrees below average, with values being in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40s with 10 to 15 mph winds out of the north and east.

Some rainfall to occur over the viewing area Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Sunday and beyond, the area of high pressure that is to our north and west will shift towards the south and east and this will clear things out Sunday and it will moderate temperatures to the mid to upper 70s Sunday, to the mid to upper 80s by Monday through Thursday with mainly sunny skies and winds shifting out of the south, increasing the humidity levels as well.

A wet start to the weekend will bring a sunny ending (Andre Brooks)

