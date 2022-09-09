Endangered Missing Advisory issued for south-central Nebraska man

The Webster County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate 44-year-old Matthew E. Schoel.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a south-central Nebraska man.

The Webster County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate 44-year-old Matthew E. Schoel. He was last seen Friday at 2:30 a.m. at 602 Michigan Ave. in Inavale, Nebraska - an unincorporated community in western Webster County.

Schoel is described as a white male, 6′0″ 250 lbs., blue eyes, black hair and no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Schoel is diabetic and schizophrenic and does not have his medication.

