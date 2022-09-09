Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball beats Maxwell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves defeated the Maxwell Wildcats in straight sets Thursday night in Maxwell.
Maywood-Hayes Center used a quick start to jump out and take the first set Thursday, and cruised from that point on to take the sweep over the Wildcats.
Next up for Maxwell (0-6), the Wildcats will take on Overton Tuesday, September 13th, while Maywood-Hayes Center (7-0) will match-up with Hitchcock County on September 13th.
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.