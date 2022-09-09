Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball beats Maxwell

Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Maxwell in straight sets on Thursday evening.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves defeated the Maxwell Wildcats in straight sets Thursday night in Maxwell.

Maywood-Hayes Center used a quick start to jump out and take the first set Thursday, and cruised from that point on to take the sweep over the Wildcats.

Next up for Maxwell (0-6), the Wildcats will take on Overton Tuesday, September 13th, while Maywood-Hayes Center (7-0) will match-up with Hitchcock County on September 13th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
The last time the Platte River dried up was in 2012. Similar to then, the river has once again...
Platte River runs dry again
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit

Latest News

Perkins County vs. Bayard Football Highlights
Perkins County get the win over Bayard in Week Two
Saint Pats vs. Broken Bow Volleyball Highlights
Broken Bow defeats Saint Pats in a five set thriller
Arapahoe defeated Brady in straight sets Thursday evening
Arapahoe volleyball down Brady in straight sets
Perkins County vs. Bayard Football Highlights
Perkins County vs. Bayard Football Highlights