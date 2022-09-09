Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball beats Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves defeated the Maxwell Wildcats in straight sets Thursday night in Maxwell.

Maywood-Hayes Center used a quick start to jump out and take the first set Thursday, and cruised from that point on to take the sweep over the Wildcats.

Next up for Maxwell (0-6), the Wildcats will take on Overton Tuesday, September 13th, while Maywood-Hayes Center (7-0) will match-up with Hitchcock County on September 13th.

