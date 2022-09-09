NPCC students build raffle car for Cody Cruise Car Show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Auto Body Program and Mechanical Program students at North Platte Community College restored an old, classic car and are raffling it off this Saturday at the Colonel Cody Cruise Show and Shine event.

Money raised from raffling off the 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 will go to the college for scholarship opportunities for future students.

The Cohagan Battery Store has been a sponsor of this program for 15 years, and they also help donate some parts as well.

“The more money this car can generate, the more money that goes back to the schools, so anybody that’s willing to do so can,” former student Nick Mcnew stated. “This is a great collaboration with the community, with the college, and with the students, whether they are from out of town or reside in town.”

With a lot of hard work, the automotive students put in a L33 aluminum block engine, which is known as a “high performance” 5.3L engine.

They also installed a 4L65-E heavy-duty automatic transmission, designed to harness performance engines on the street and strip.

The students were also responsible for a Kilduff Lightning Rod Shifter, a swap harness from Johnson’s Rodz, tubular upper control arms and 2-inch drop spindles, a custom camshaft, and performance tuning and tire clearance of the chassis.

Auto Body students added a custom hood and a rear trunk spoiler, painted the vehicle its original gray and silver color and repainted the pinstripes on the sides.

If you are interested in this vehicle the raffle tickets are just $10 and they are available at Cohagen Battery or at the Colonel Cody Cruise Show and Shine at Memorial Park on Saturday. The tickets will be on for sale until it’s time to draw a winner, and that is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.