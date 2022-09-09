NPCC students build raffle car for Cody Cruise Car Show

Money raised from raffling off the 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 will go to the college for...
Money raised from raffling off the 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 will go to the college for scholarship opportunities for future students.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Auto Body Program and Mechanical Program students at North Platte Community College restored an old, classic car and are raffling it off this Saturday at the Colonel Cody Cruise Show and Shine event.

Money raised from raffling off the 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 will go to the college for scholarship opportunities for future students.

The Cohagan Battery Store has been a sponsor of this program for 15 years, and they also help donate some parts as well.

“The more money this car can generate, the more money that goes back to the schools, so anybody that’s willing to do so can,” former student Nick Mcnew stated. “This is a great collaboration with the community, with the college, and with the students, whether they are from out of town or reside in town.”

With a lot of hard work, the automotive students put in a L33 aluminum block engine, which is known as a “high performance” 5.3L engine.

They also installed a 4L65-E heavy-duty automatic transmission, designed to harness performance engines on the street and strip.

The students were also responsible for a Kilduff Lightning Rod Shifter, a swap harness from Johnson’s Rodz, tubular upper control arms and 2-inch drop spindles, a custom camshaft, and performance tuning and tire clearance of the chassis.

Auto Body students added a custom hood and a rear trunk spoiler, painted the vehicle its original gray and silver color and repainted the pinstripes on the sides.

If you are interested in this vehicle the raffle tickets are just $10 and they are available at Cohagen Battery or at the Colonel Cody Cruise Show and Shine at Memorial Park on Saturday. The tickets will be on for sale until it’s time to draw a winner, and that is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
PPHD promotes suicide prevention awareness month
Some rainfall to occur over the viewing area Friday into Saturday
Cool and wet conditions Friday into Saturday; Warming and clearing up Sunday
KNOP Records in Danger 9-8-2022
Near record heat comes to an end; cooler with rain to start weekend