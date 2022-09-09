Perkins County get the win over Bayard in Week Two

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Perkins County Plainsmen hit the road for their Week Three match-up against the Bayard Tigers. In their previous game, the Plainsmen fell to Dundy County Stratton by a final score of 54-14 and own a 1-1 record so far in 2022. The Plainsmen look to get another game in the win column against the Tigers.

The Plainsmen get the big win over Bayard 42-20 and improve to 2-1 on the season and will return to action on September 16th on the road at Kimball.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.