Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

KVFD said the fire was under control within minutes but crews remained on scene for several hours mitigating hotspots.

The occupants of the home were able to get out of the home safely thanks to working smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office at this time. KVFD was assisted on scene by Good Samaritan EMS, Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Fire Marshal Investigator.

KVFD said there’s no better time than now to test your own smoke detectors and change the batteries. Don’t forget to check the manufacture date on the back of the units. If it’s older than 10 years, please replace that detector as they do expire.

