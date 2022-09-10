Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran 86-26

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brady used a strong start to cruise to a victory over the visiting Heartland Lutheran Hornets 86-26 Friday evening.

The Eagles scored on three consecutive offensive snaps late in the first quarter, the first being a run by Dillon Miller as he found the edge and took it to the end-zone, putting Brady up 36-0. Next offensive snap it was Miller again as he took this one 61 yards to the house and extended the lead out to 42. Then it was Blake Lusk who found the edge and beat the defense to score another one for the Eagles who lead 48-0 after the first quarter.

Brady (1-1) now moves on to play Stuart on September 16th, while Heartland Lutheran (0-2) will take on Parkview Christian out of Lincoln on the 16th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.