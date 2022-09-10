Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran 86-26

Brady defeated Heartland Lutheran 86-26.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brady used a strong start to cruise to a victory over the visiting Heartland Lutheran Hornets 86-26 Friday evening.

The Eagles scored on three consecutive offensive snaps late in the first quarter, the first being a run by Dillon Miller as he found the edge and took it to the end-zone, putting Brady up 36-0. Next offensive snap it was Miller again as he took this one 61 yards to the house and extended the lead out to 42. Then it was Blake Lusk who found the edge and beat the defense to score another one for the Eagles who lead 48-0 after the first quarter.

Brady (1-1) now moves on to play Stuart on September 16th, while Heartland Lutheran (0-2) will take on Parkview Christian out of Lincoln on the 16th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Maywood/ Hayes Center vs. Silver Lake Football Highlights
Maywood/ Hayes Center win on the road at Silver Lake
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24 Friday
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24
Saint Pats vs. Kimball Football Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Kimball