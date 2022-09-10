Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brady Senior, Dillon Miller, competes in three sports for the Eagles. He was named All-District and All-State on the football field, he’s a two-time State Qualifier and a State Runner-up in the 200 Meter in track, and also competes on the basketball team. But out of all of these sports, it’s football that Miller says he loves the most. So what makes football so special to Miller? Well, it’s the bond that he has with his teammates, something that he describes as “a brotherhood.”

“I like to watch it more, I like to play it more, it’s just always been kind of my sport to play,” says Miller.”

Having played a variety of sports, there are lessons to be learned and taken away from all of them. One thing that Miller takes away from running track that he uses to his advantage during football is his speed. Miller says that track season allows him the opportunity to work on getting faster while staying in shape, which leads to a nice segway into football season. Brady Head Football Coach, Andy Seamann, says that Dillon’s speed will prove very advantageous with the recent move down to the six-man division in football.

“It’s obviously no secret that he’s fast, he’s very track fast, and we’re still working on utilizing that in the six-man game that we’re figuring out,” says Seamann.

But, being fast hasn’t always come easy for Miller, it’s something that has come with time and countless hours in the weight room getting stronger. Miller mentions that hitting the weight room not only made him stronger physically, but it also made him a lot mentally tougher as well.

“Well, my freshman year I was 5′6 and probably 115 pounds. I just started hitting the weight room a lot and that’s just what helped me get a lot stronger and faster and get to where I am right now,” explains Miller.

Aside from being fast, Seamann also talks about what a leader Miller is on this Brady Football Team, and while he might not be the most vocal leader, he lets his actions do the talking.

“He’s a great leader, he’s working hard and he’s grown into that as he’s gotten older with being more vocal. He’s not the most vocal kid in the world which is alright, he leads by example and he works hard and that’s all I ask for,” explains Seamann.

And though the ride is almost over it’s not finished yet, Miller has a lot of lofty goals he’s like to achieve before his time at Brady comes to an end.

“Obviously I want to try and make playoffs, I want to win our district, I want to lead the state in rushing and in total yards also and try to be All-District and All-State like I was last year... Track, obviously I want to get a State Championship this year and in basketball, I at least want to make it to District Finals this year, it would be nice but we’re just waiting to see how it works out,” explains Miller.

