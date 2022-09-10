Gothenburg falls at Adams Central

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes hit the road for their Week Three match-up at Adams Central against the Patriots. In their previous game, Gothenburg fell to the McCook Bison at home by a final score of 38-14. The Swedes own a 0-2 record so far in 2022 and are looking to clinch their first win of the season against Adams Central.

Gothenburg fell on the road to Adams Central by a final score of 43-0 and move to 0-3 on the season. of The Swedes return to action on September 16th on the road at Alliance.

