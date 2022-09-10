Gothenburg falls at Adams Central

Gothenburg Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes hit the road for their Week Three match-up at Adams Central against the Patriots. In their previous game, Gothenburg fell to the McCook Bison at home by a final score of 38-14. The Swedes own a 0-2 record so far in 2022 and are looking to clinch their first win of the season against Adams Central.

Gothenburg fell on the road to Adams Central by a final score of 43-0 and move to 0-3 on the season. of The Swedes return to action on September 16th on the road at Alliance.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Brady defeated Heartland Lutheran 86-26 Friday evening.
Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran 86-26
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Maywood/ Hayes Center vs. Silver Lake Football Highlights
Maywood/ Hayes Center win on the road at Silver Lake
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24 Friday
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24
Saint Pats vs. Kimball Football Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Kimball