Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County defeated South Loup Friday in Callaway 36-24.

The Falcons started strong by taking a punt back for a touchdown within the first 2 minutes of the game, but South Loup battled back. As the Falcons were about to score the Bobcats force a fumble and take it back 75 yards for the touchdown to make it a two point game, but the Falcons were too much as they take the win 36-24.

Next up for Hitchcock County (3-0) is a home match-up against Loomis on September 16th, while South Loup (1-2) will travel to take on Sandhills-Thedford on the 15th.

