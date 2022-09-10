Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24

Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24 Friday.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County defeated South Loup Friday in Callaway 36-24.

The Falcons started strong by taking a punt back for a touchdown within the first 2 minutes of the game, but South Loup battled back. As the Falcons were about to score the Bobcats force a fumble and take it back 75 yards for the touchdown to make it a two point game, but the Falcons were too much as they take the win 36-24.

Next up for Hitchcock County (3-0) is a home match-up against Loomis on September 16th, while South Loup (1-2) will travel to take on Sandhills-Thedford on the 15th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Brady defeated Heartland Lutheran 86-26 Friday evening.
Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran 86-26
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Maywood/ Hayes Center vs. Silver Lake Football Highlights
Maywood/ Hayes Center win on the road at Silver Lake
Saint Pats vs. Kimball Football Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Kimball