Maxwell wins at home against Southern Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats welcome the Southern Valley Eagles to town for their Week Three match-up. The Wildcats come into the game with a 1-1 record so far in 2022. In their previous game, the Wildcats faced Bridgeport and fell 63-26. Maxwell is looking to steady the ship against the Eagles.

With only a couple of minutes left to play in the first half, the Wildcats lead the Eagles 24-16. The Wildcats had the ball and were driving down the field to try and put six more on the board before the half. To get the Cats into Southern Valley Territory, Quarterback Easton Messersmith gets the snap but keeps it himself to pick up the first down. Levi Huffman would get the next handoff for a gain of about ten. Finally, to cap off the drive, Messersmith drops back into the pocket and goes over the middle to Ty Robinson for the touchdown.

Maxwell wins this one by a final of 36-30 over Southern Valley to improve to 2-1 on the season and clinch their first win at home in three seasons. The Wildcats return to action on September 16th on the road at Sandhills Valley.

