Maywood/ Hayes Center win on the road at Silver Lake

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Week Three match-up the Maywood/ Hayes Center Wolves hit the road for Silver Lake to face the Mustangs. In their previous game, the Wolves lost 64-8 at South Loup. The Wolves currently own a 1-1 record so far in 2022.

In a back-and-forth game, Maywood/ Hayes Center is able to get the 59-50 win over Silver Lake and improve to 2-1 on the season. The Wolves return to action on September 16th at home against Medicine Valley.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.