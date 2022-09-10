Maywood/ Hayes Center win on the road at Silver Lake

Maywood/ Hayes Center Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Week Three match-up the Maywood/ Hayes Center Wolves hit the road for Silver Lake to face the Mustangs. In their previous game, the Wolves lost 64-8 at South Loup. The Wolves currently own a 1-1 record so far in 2022.

In a back-and-forth game, Maywood/ Hayes Center is able to get the 59-50 win over Silver Lake and improve to 2-1 on the season. The Wolves return to action on September 16th at home against Medicine Valley.

