Nebraska faces off against Georgia Southern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles. The matchup is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, with television coverage provided by FS1. The game is also available on the Fox Sports App and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com.

Nebraska enters the contest at 1-1, following a 38-17 victory over North Dakota last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game was tied at 17 late in the third quarter before Nebraska scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away for the victory. The Huskers leaned on the running game in the second half, churning out 181 yards on the ground after intermission. The Blackshirt defense also rose to the occasion in the second half, allowing only 133 yards after halftime.

Georgia Southern is under the direction of first-year head coach Clay Helton, who took over the Eagles program after six seasons as the head coach at USC. Georgia Southern opened the season on Saturday with a 59-7 victory over Morgan State. The Eagles dominated the contest on the strength of an explosive passing game that accounted for 367 yards and four touchdowns through the air, as Georgia Southern had 500 yards of total offense. Defensively, Georgia Southern limited Morgan State to 250 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Saturday’s game will feature several special events, including Ag Day at Memorial Stadium, with Nebraska planning several presentations honoring the state’s agricultural background. Nebraska will also wear throwback uniforms recognizing the 1983 “Scoring Explosion” season, and the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will be honored before the game.

