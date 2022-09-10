Nebraska faces off against Georgia Southern

Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles. The matchup is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, with television coverage provided by FS1. The game is also available on the Fox Sports App and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com.

Nebraska enters the contest at 1-1, following a 38-17 victory over North Dakota last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game was tied at 17 late in the third quarter before Nebraska scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away for the victory. The Huskers leaned on the running game in the second half, churning out 181 yards on the ground after intermission. The Blackshirt defense also rose to the occasion in the second half, allowing only 133 yards after halftime.

Georgia Southern is under the direction of first-year head coach Clay Helton, who took over the Eagles program after six seasons as the head coach at USC. Georgia Southern opened the season on Saturday with a 59-7 victory over Morgan State. The Eagles dominated the contest on the strength of an explosive passing game that accounted for 367 yards and four touchdowns through the air, as Georgia Southern had 500 yards of total offense. Defensively, Georgia Southern limited Morgan State to 250 total yards and forced four turnovers.

Saturday’s game will feature several special events, including Ag Day at Memorial Stadium, with Nebraska planning several presentations honoring the state’s agricultural background. Nebraska will also wear throwback uniforms recognizing the 1983 “Scoring Explosion” season, and the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame will be honored before the game.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
Zachary Walker, 19, was convicted on two weapons charges in connection with a January shooting...
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Brady defeated Heartland Lutheran 86-26 Friday evening.
Brady defeats Heartland Lutheran 86-26
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Friday Night Sports Hero: Dillon Miller
Maywood/ Hayes Center vs. Silver Lake Football Highlights
Maywood/ Hayes Center win on the road at Silver Lake
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24 Friday
Hitchcock County defeated South Loup 36-24
Saint Pats vs. Kimball Football Highlights
Saint Pats vs. Kimball