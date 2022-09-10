Saint Pats vs. Kimball

Saint Pats Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The undefeated Irish of Saint Pats welcome the 0-2 Kimball Longhorns for their Homecoming Game. In their previous game on the road at Hi-Line, the Irish won 56-16. Saint Pats looks to make it a perfect 4-0 against Kimball.

On their opening drive, the Irish are able to find the end zone when Jackson Roberts connects with Brecken Erickson downfield. The Irish would score another touchdown on Kimball’s opening drive when the defense forces a fumble which is recovered by the Irish and is taken to the end zone.

The Irish keep the train rolling on their next possession when Roberts finds the end zone, and then again on the next drive with a touchdown from Will Moats.

Saint Pats would go on to get the win on Homecoming 70-0 over Kimball and improve to 4-0 on the season. The Irish return to action on September 16th on the road at Sutherland.

