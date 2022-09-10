Sandhills-Thedford defeat Twin Loup 44-8

Sandhills-Thedford defeated Twin Loup 44-8 Friday.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandhills-Thedford defeated Twin Loup on Friday by a score of 44-8 in Dunning.

The Knights used a strong first half to take a 20-0 lead into the break, and on the first drive of the third quarter Kyle Cox found the end-zone to extend the lead out to 28.

Next up for Sandhills-Thedford (2-1) is home against South Loup on Thursday, September 15th, while Twin Loup (2-1) will host Overton on the 16th.

