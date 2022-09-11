Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost, who took over as head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2018 season, has been fired, according to a statement by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Frost was 16-31 during his tenure. Frost’s last game was a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Frost was hired late in 2017 after an impressive run at the University of Central Florida, which featured a New Year’s Day bowl game win over Auburn.

That success wasn’t replicated at Nebraska, as Frost never produced a winning record, or managed to take the Huskers to a bowl game.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference on The CW Nebraska, KSNB Local4, 1011now.com and on the app.

North Platte viewers can watch the conference on KNOPTV.

The CW, formerly only found locally on cable or satellite networks, is now available over the air for area viewers. The CW Nebraska can be found on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 5.3 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area. Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities. Viewers are encouraged to check their local listings.

