Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Scott Frost, who took over as head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2018 season, has been fired, according to a statement by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Frost was 16-31 during his tenure. Frost’s last game was a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Frost was hired late in 2017 after an impressive run at the University of Central Florida, which featured a New Year’s Day bowl game win over Auburn.

That success wasn’t replicated at Nebraska, as Frost never produced a winning record, or managed to take the Huskers to a bowl game.

