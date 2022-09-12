Merrick County Sheriff’s Office releases names of individuals in fatal crash

Merrick County, Neb. (KSNB) -The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people who died in three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 on Sunday.

Emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three-vehicle accident at around 6:50 p.m.

Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two fatalities, identified as 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus. In addition, there were four individuals transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with non life threatening injuries.

This accident is still under investigation by the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol’s advanced accident reconstruction team.

Seatbelts were not in use by Buechter, all others were properly restrained. Neither drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor in this accident.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Rural Fire Department, Grand Island EMS, Lone Tree Towing and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.