Merrick County Sheriff’s Office releases names of individuals in fatal crash

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merrick County, Neb. (KSNB) -The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people who died in three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 on Sunday.

Emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three-vehicle accident at around 6:50 p.m.

Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two fatalities, identified as 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus. In addition, there were four individuals transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with non life threatening injuries.

This accident is still under investigation by the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol’s advanced accident reconstruction team.

Seatbelts were not in use by Buechter, all others were properly restrained. Neither drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor in this accident.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Rural Fire Department, Grand Island EMS, Lone Tree Towing and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost fired as head coach of the Nebraska Football team.
Scott Frost fired as head coach of Nebraska
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD
Police officers lay tributes at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City in a post dated May 5, 2015.
9/11 attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NSP looking for rider of this motorcycle
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 9-12-2022
A hot start to the workweek, then some rain chances
One arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
Envirotech to help save road maintenance costs.
New plan to maintain roads in Lincoln County
Capones is ready for business
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte